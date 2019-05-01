AP Social Welfare Minister Nakka Ananda Babu lodges complaint with Guntur Collector 

Home States Andhra Pradesh

Nakka objected to the use of services of retired tahsildar in the April 11 elections.

Published: 01st May 2019

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Social Welfare Minister Nakka Ananda Babu has lodged a complaint with District Collector K Sasidhar objecting to the use of services of retired tahsildar in the April 11 elections.

He met the Collector and submitted the complaint here on Tuesday. He alleged that the retired tahsildar created a Facebook account in the name of ‘Rajanna Rajam Kosam” and worked in favour of YSRCP during election at Vemuru and so he lodged the complaint demanding action be taken after conducting inquiry.

He said that the TDP also lodged a complaint about malfunctioning of EVMs and illegalities found in the issuing of postal ballots but the EC did not take action.

