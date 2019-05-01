Home States Andhra Pradesh

Groundwater levels look up in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh

The groundwater is available at a depth of 3 metres or less in eight villages in the district.

Groundwater, Water pump

By G Ramesh Babu
SRIKAKULAM: Eight villages from the district figure in the list of 100 villages in the State with groundwater levels of less than depth of 3 metres. The eight villags have been identified as Jalumuru, Ampolu (Gara mandal), Ravichandri of LN Peta mandal, G Sigadam, Rajam, Santakaviti, Hiramandal and Regidi Amadalavalasa where groundwater is available at a little depth. 

Groundwater levels have significantly improved in the district due to a variety of factors. Groundwater levels that were 27.5 metre-deep in the Seetampet and LN Peta mandal are now at a depth of 9.26 metres. 
Also, the water management works taken up under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), groundwater levels have tremendously improved in the district. Under the impact of the cyclone Titli, many tanks are brimming with water — this has also contributed to increase in the groundwater levels. 

Besides the water development works such as tank works, soak pits, farm ponds, Neeru-Chettu and last year’s cyclone Titli filled up the tanks, Srikakulam Groundwater Department Additional Director P Kodanda Rao said. He also said that the farmers did not go in for the second crop this year. These are the main reasons for increase of groundwater levels in the district, he added.

Compared to previous summer, the groundwater levels have increased  by as much as 2 metres in several areas of the district. Groundwater level, which was at a depth of 15.85 metres at Chilakapalem village of Etcherla mandal in April last, has now decreased to 13.86 metres depth. 

Similarly, the groundwater level that was at a depth of six metres has gone down to 4.52 metres depth in Laveru mandal. While the water level was at 9.07 metres at Kotabommali in April last year is now at 8.43 metres depth.  Except at Pydibheemavaram in Ranasthalam mandal, the industrial hub, groundwater levels are not more than 15.5 metres deep in any village in the district. Following extensive use of groundwater by various industries, the water level dipped to 28.79 metres at Pydibheemavaram alone. 

Groundwater is available has gone down to a mere 1.7 metres depth at Regidi, 1.87 metres at Hiramandalam, 2.2 metres at Santakaviti, 2.37 metres at Rajam, 2.46 metres at G Sigadam, 2.47 metres at Ravichandri of L N Peta mandal, 2.52 metres at Ampolu of Gara and 2.57 metres depth at Jalumuru. 

TAGS
Srikakulam groundwater Srikakulam water crisis Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme Srikakulam Groundwater Department

