Jana Sena's SPY Reddy contesting from Nandyal parliament seat passes away at 69

VIJAYAWADA/KURNOOL: Nandyal MP and founder of Nandi Group of Companies SPY Reddy passed away due to multi-organ failure on Tuesday night at a private hospital in Hyderabad. He was 69. The three-time MP from Nandyal in Kurnool district had been undergoing treatment at Care Hospitals, Banjara Hills, since April 3.

SPY Reddy contested the 2019 elections on Jana Sena Party ticket from Nandyal parliament constituency after the TDP denied him ticket. While campaigning, he complained of illness and was admitted to the hospital.

He started his political career with BJP and later joined the Congress. Subsequently, he joined the YSRC before switching loyalties to the TDP. Just before the 2019 elections, he joined actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalya’s Jana Sena. S Pedda Yerikal Reddy, popularly known as SPY Reddy, was born on June 4, 1950 in Ankalammagudur village of Kadapa district.

After completing Mechanical Engineering from NIT Warangal, he joined the Mumbai-based Bhabha Atomic Research Centre. He had quit his BARC job as Scientific Officer in 1977 and set up a plastic container manufacturing plant in 1979. He later started Nandi PVC Pipes manufacturing unit in 1984.

SPY Reddy started his political career with the BJP and unsuccessfully contested from Nandyal Lok Sabha constituency in 1991. In 1999 Assembly elections, he contested from both Nandyal and Giddalur

Assembly constituencies as an independent candidate and lost both seats. After joining the Congress in 2000, there was no looking back for him. He won as Nandyal municipal chairman with a record majority and, in 2004, he won the Nandyal parliament seat with over one lakh majority. In 2009, he once again won from the same constituency.

After bifurcation of the State, in 2014 elections, he joined the YSRC and won Nandyal seat for the third consecutive time. However, within days, he shifted his loyalties to the ruling TDP. He is survived by wife Parvathi and two daughters. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and JSP chief Pawan Kalyan expressed shock and grief over the death of the veteran leader.