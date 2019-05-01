Home States Andhra Pradesh

Kin of liver patient in Andhra Pradesh turn to crowdfunding for aid

Appa Rao, husband of K Lakshmi who is in ICU due to a chronic liver disease, is now running from pillar to post to pool in Rs 30 lakh to save his wife’s life.

Published: 01st May 2019 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2019 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

K Lakshmi (48) with her husband  K Appa Rao 

K Lakshmi (48) with her husband  K Appa Rao 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: All was well in the family of Kaki Appa Rao, a newspaper agent from Rajamahendravaram, until one day when he noticed his wife K Lakshmi’s feet started to swell in 2017. The husband and wife consulted a doctor, who prescribed a few medicines. With no relief, she went to a gastroenterologist about four months later only to be diagnosed with a liver problem. “She was a perfectly healthy woman with no problems. But, our lives turned upside down suddenly,” he said.

A year-and-a-half lapsed since then and the condition of Lakshmi, who is now in an ICU in a private hospital in Hyderabad, only deteriorated due to chronic liver disease. Seeking financial support from the public and the government, Appa Rao, who exhausted all his savings, is now running from pillar to post to pool in Rs 30 lakh to save his wife’s life.

“We are not from a well-to-do family. I spent all my savings, including the money set aside for my daughters’ wedding, for the treatment. Now she needs an immediate liver transplant, which is estimated to cost Rs 28 lakh for the surgery and some more for other expenses,” Appa Rao, who spent Rs 8 lakh so far, bemoaned. 

Pinning hopes on donations from public and Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF), he added, “I was told that the treatment for this condition is not covered under the government’s “Dr NTR Vaidya Seva,” Rao, a father of three children, said. Even though Lakshmi has a health insurance, Appa Rao observed, she isn’t eligible yet to get coverage as there is a waiting period of two years for the benefits to kick-in. 

“My 26-year-old son has come forward to donate a part of his liver but I don’t have any money left. If no support comes by, I will have to sell the only house we have,” he added, pointing out that the liver transplantation has to be done within a month’s time. 

Though Appa Rao is not optimistic about mobilising Rs 28 lakh in a short notice, he wants to give one last shot at crowd funding.  “We have started campaign on milaap.org. So far, we have been able to raise Rs 2.88 lakh, but there is a long way to go. We need more donations to save our mother,” the children said.

Donations can be made to
K Appa Rao (9912140125)
SBI A/C No: 32284014580, Kambala Tank, Rajamahendaravaram branch
IFSC: SBIN0000904
Or towww.milaap.org/fundraisers/support-lakshmi-kaki

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kaki Appa Rao Kaki Lakshmi Andhra Pradesh medical aid Andhra Pradesh woman liver problem Dr NTR Vaidya Seva

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The first May Day in India was celebrated in Chennai in 1923 by The Labour Kisan Party Of Hindustan.
May Day: When India marked its first and many more
Following an alert on Cyclone Fani, boats have been brought back to the shore. The sea will be very rough in the entire north Andhra coast till May 3 | G satyanarayana
Cyclone Fani: All you need to know about the 'monster' that's about to hit Odisha
Gallery
Japan's Emperor Akihito speaks during the ceremony of his abdication in front of other members of the royal families and top government officials at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. The 85-year-old Akihito ends his three-decade reign
Japan’s Emperor Akihito abdicates throne, son Naruhito takes over
International Workers' Day, also known as labours' day is celebrated every year on May 1 to honour the labourers and working class people started after the eight-hour movement in Chicago in 1886. 132 years on, it is trivial to look at the history of this
Nine interesting facts you need to know about Labours' day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp