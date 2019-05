By Express News Service

ELURU: An oil tanker overturned and and went up flames at Suryanarayanapuram in Mangalavarampalli mandal on Tuesday.

Police said that the oil tanker was transporting 4,000 litres of petrol and 8,000 litres of diesel from Visakhapatnam to Vijayawada. The tanker was being driven by M Jagan Mohan Rao who lost control of the vehicle. Flames engulfed the tanker after it overturned.

However, the driver escaped with minor injuries. Fire tenders from Nidadavole rushed to the spot and put out the flames.