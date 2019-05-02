Home States Andhra Pradesh

BJP slams N Chandrababu Naidu for ‘PM horse-trading’ remark

Naidu had accused the PM of betraying the spirit of democracy and belittling the office of PM by claiming that 40 Trinamool Congress MLAs were in touch with the BJP.

Published: 02nd May 2019 10:27 AM

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana has launched a tirade against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi openly talked about horse-trading during one of the election campaigns in West Bengal. He called out Naidu for his double-standards and cited incidents from the past where Naidu allegedly encouraged horse-trading.

“When the PM, as a part of the poll campaign, said that 40 MLAs were against Mamata Banerjee, you claimed that he betrayed the democracy. Why did he not talk about democracy when he welcomed 23 YSRC MLAs into his party? Why didn’t he raise an issue when he held the MLAs at Viceroy Hotel to dethrone his father-in-law NT Rama Rao? And where was democracy when he helped Kumara Swamy in providing a safe haven to 110 Karnataka MLAs when there was a hung result in the recent assembly election?” he questioned.

It may be recalled that Naidu accused the PM of betraying the spirit of democracy and belittling the office of PM by claiming that 40 Trinamool Congress MLAs were in touch with the BJP. “This is nothing but horse trading. The Election Commission should take suo moto cognizance of these shameful remarks and initiate action,” Naidu said.

