Ahead of cyclone, IndiGo cancels 11 flights to and from Vishakhapatnam and diverts a few

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A total of 11 flight services of IndiGo airlines were cancelled on Thursday due to bad weather conditions owing to the cyclone Fani. With the unfavourable conditions prevailing for some flights to land in Visakhapatnam airport, some flights were diverted towards Bhubaneswar for a few hours. Heavy winds in the evening troubled many passengers making them to either postpone or cancel their travel.

On Thursday, heavy winds in the city troubled many passengers in Visakhapatnam Airport who were worried about their flights. While the passengers of the 11 cancelled flights were informed in advance, an AirAsia flight coming from Kolkata to Vizag at 6.40 am had trouble in landing at Vizag airport with heavy winds. The flight was diverted to Bhubaneswar and later the passengers were brought to Vizag. Another AI flight from Raipur which has to land in Vizag was diverted to Shamshabad airport. Another Air India flight coming from Delhi to Visakhapatnam in the evening had to make sorties in the sky for 20 minutes with heavy winds prevailing. With no favourable conditions for landing, the flight went back to Delhi.