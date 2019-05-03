Andhra Pradesh likely to get 190 more medical seats

Kiranmai Tutika By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: From this academic year, the State is likely to get 190 additional medical seats, with the implementation of the 10 per cent quota for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS). The Medical Council of India (MCI) has given nod for the same and instructed the colleges and universities in the State to submit the details of facilities and additional requirements by May 15. At present, there are around 4,000 medical seats in 30 medical colleges — government, private, and deemed institutions — in the State.

Every year, after the completion of NEET, the MCI would issue the list of colleges that were permitted for admissions for that academic year. Though the State has over 4000 medical seats, at least one or two colleges will not be allowed to take admission by the MCI every year for various reasons.

In 2018, the MCI barred SVS Institute of Medical Science, Chittoor, Nimra Institute of Medical Sciences, Ibrahimpatnam, Gayatri Vidya Parishad Institute of Health care and Medical Technology, Visakhapatnam from admitting students due to “lack of facilities” in the colleges.Even this year, officials of Dr NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS) say that two colleges may not get permission, resulting in the loss of around 300 medical seats.

However, as per the decision taken by the MCI over the implementation of EWS reservation in medical colleges, 4-5 per cent of MBBS seats - 190 seats in State - will be added to the current number. However, this is not final as the MCI is yet to take final call on the number of seats to be increased in the State.

In its communication to the colleges, the MCI officials have clearly asked them to give details of the facilities and additional requirements by May 15 for admitting more students. Based on the facilities in the colleges, the MCI officials will take a call on the additional medical seats.

A senior NTRUHS official, on condition of anonymity, said, “The working style of medical colleges differ from other colleges. Though we implemented 10 per cent reservations, we cannot increase the seats at one go. Even in the past, during the implementation of BC reservations, we have increased the seats slowly, year by year. Even now, we expect that the MCI will to do it in a phased manner as the students will be at the receiving end for lack of facilities.” Even for NEET PG counselling, which took place in April, the officials of NTRUHS didn’t implement the 10 per cent EWS reservation, as they didn’t receive clear instructions from the State government. However, the officials are certain that they will implement the EWS quota for UG counselling.