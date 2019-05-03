Home States Andhra Pradesh

Around 90,000 students from Andhra Pradesh to appear for NEET on May 5

Vijayawada, Guntur, Kurnool, Tirupati, Nellore and Visakhapatnam will be the exam centres.

Published: 03rd May 2019 10:45 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2019 will be held on May 5. Around 90,000 students from the State are expected to appear for the exam at the centres in six cities -  Vijayawada, Guntur, Kurnool, Tirupati, Nellore and Visakhapatnam. 

The exam, being conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), will start at 2 pm and end at 5 pm. The candidates will be allowed into the examination hall from 1 pm and the entry will be closed by 1.30 pm. The Directorate General Health Services would conduct counselling for 15 per cent All-India quota medical seats. The remaining seats will be filled by State authorities, based on the State merit list. 

NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India (MCI).

