Home States Andhra Pradesh

Cyclone Fani spares North coastal Andhra

Some areas in Sompeta, Srikakulam and Kanchili mandals received around 19 cm of rains with high-velocity winds on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

Published: 03rd May 2019 02:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2019 02:33 PM   |  A+A-

NDRF, uprooted trees, cyclone fani impact

NDRF personnel clear uprooted trees in Srikakulam. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: People in Srikakulam district and other two north coastal districts - Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram - breathed a sigh of relief, with extreme severe cyclonic storm Fani sparing them and moving towards Odisha southern coast.

However, under the influence of cyclone, there were moderate to heavy rains in northern mandals of Srikakulam district. Some areas in Sompeta, Srikakulam and Kanchili mandals received around 19 cm of rains with high-velocity winds on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

FOLLOW CYCLONE FANI UPDATES FROM ODISHA 

In Ichapuram, which borders Odisha, winds at 140 kmph were registered and in some parts of Uddanam region, several coconut and palm trees were uprooted. Branches of the trees fell on the interior roads and NDRF personnel and fire services personnel teams deployed to the district as a precautionary measure cleared them.

As many as 132 electric poles, most of them erected after Titli cyclone six months ago, got uprooted. Three thatched roofed huts, one each in Ichapuram, Mandasa and Kanchili mandals suffered damage.

Speaking to TNIE, district collector J Niwas said that there were no casualties and damage was marginal. He said out of the 130 and odd electric poles that were uprooted due to gale winds, a majority were in Kanchili, Kaviti, Sompeta, Ichapuram and Palasa mandals.

“As many as 2000 staff of electricity department are engaged in restoration works and by evening we expect to restore power to 70-80 percent of the affected areas. Superintending Engineer-level officials in each mandal are supervising the restoration works. Power connectivity to rest of the district has been restored. As a precautionary measure, power connectivity was disconnected on Thursday night,” he explained.

Around 20,000 who were evacuated from vulnerable locations and took shelter in 252 relief centres set up in the district, started returning home since Friday morning itself. However, the district administration decided to continue running the centers till evening. Water and food are being provided at those centers.

On the other hand, irrigation department officials are in touch with their Odisha counterparts to monitor flood-levels in Nagavali, Vamsadhara, Mahendra Tanaya and Bahuda rivers. On Thursday, as a precautionary measure, all the 24 gates of Gotta Barrage on Vamsadhara river in Hiramandalam was opened, but on Friday morning, with no inflows or rains in the upper catchment areas, 18 gates were closed and water is being released from the remaining 6 gates at 320 cusecs.

According to officials, only when the flood levels cross 1 lakh cusecs mark, will the first warning of floods be issued. However, to be on the safe side, all the officials in the riverside mandals were put on alert.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cyclone Fani north coastal Andhra coastal districts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trees uprooted as Cyclone Fani hits Odisha coast. (Photo: Siba Mohanty | EPS)
Cyclone Fani unleashes fury as it makes landfall near Puri
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Gallery
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp