Rains lash several parts of Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh

SRIKAKULAM: Several parts of the district reported mild to moderate rains since Thursday morning. Keeping intensity of the Fani cyclone in the next few hours in view, the district administration started taking elaborate measures, particularly in coastal and riverside areas.

About 120 rehabilitation centres were opened in the district to shift people of the cyclone-affected villages. Special officers were deployed in about 15 coastal and riverside mandals. Three IAS officers, ITDA POs of Paderu, Parvatipuram and the Rajahmundry municipal commissioner were also deployed as special officers for Tekkali, Palasa and Polaki mandals. The ITDA PO of Seetampeta was deployed as special officer for Ichchapuram and Kaviti mandals while joint collector-2 P Rajani Kanta Rao was deployed for Sompeta and Kanchili mandals. Similarly, several district officials were also deployed in various mandals as special officers.

Electricity officials have deployed one team each in the 38 mandals to ensure immediate restoration of power supply. Thirty-six fire teams, nine NDRF and 10 SDRF teams were also deployed at various places. Heavy rains, accompanied by gusty winds, are most likely under the influence of Fani, Srikakulam Collector J Nivas told TNIE. Essential commodities have already been made available at the rehabilitation centres, he added.

The Vizag district administration has deployed special officers in coastal mandals to monitor the cyclone Fani situation closely. As many as 97 vulnerable villages in seven mandals have been identified as most likely to be affected and the residents of those villages will be shifted to relief centres, if necessary. As many as 231 villages in seven mandals out of the 11 have been identified as the most vulnerable. The total population of the area is 21,77,730 and out of them 2,56,885 people are most likely to be affected. Teams will shift them to 79 relief camps depending upon the situation.