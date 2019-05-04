Special budget allotted to shelter homeless in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A special budget has been allotted to create awareness among the public about Shelters for Homeless (SUH), said members of State Level Monitoring Committee for SUH. At the eighth meeting of the committee held at Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Guest house here on Friday, the committee members discussed plans to conduct special awareness programmes to bring the homeless to the shelters and establish temporary shelters for them.

The programme would be conducted in collaboration with Municipal Commissioners, police and NGOs from across the state.

The committee members also suggested that MEPMA come up with plans to provide food to the inmates of the shelters. The committee members added that cleanliness of the shelters have to be ensured. The meeting was chaired by retired IAS officer JC Sharma and was attended by MEPMA assistant director Venkateswara Rao, MEPMA Technical Expert Irfan Basha and District Mission Coordinator Padmaja, State NGOs Association Secretary M Dharma Teja, Roots Foundation NGO Dr Vijaya Bhasker as members of the committee.