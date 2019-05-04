Home States Andhra Pradesh

Special budget allotted to shelter homeless in Andhra Pradesh

 A special budget has been allotted to create awareness among the public about Shelters for Homeless (SUH), said members of State Level Monitoring Committee for SUH.

Published: 04th May 2019 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2019 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A special budget has been allotted to create awareness among the public about Shelters for Homeless (SUH), said members of State Level Monitoring Committee for SUH. At the eighth meeting of the committee held at Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Guest house here on Friday, the committee members discussed plans to conduct special awareness programmes to bring the homeless to the shelters and establish temporary shelters for them. 

The programme would be conducted in collaboration with Municipal Commissioners, police and NGOs from across the state. 

The committee members also suggested that MEPMA come up with plans to provide food to the inmates of the shelters. The committee members added that cleanliness of the shelters have to be ensured. The meeting was chaired by retired IAS officer JC Sharma and was attended by MEPMA assistant director Venkateswara Rao, MEPMA Technical Expert Irfan Basha and District Mission Coordinator Padmaja, State NGOs Association Secretary M Dharma Teja, Roots Foundation NGO Dr Vijaya Bhasker as members of the committee.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Andhra Pradesh Shelters for Homeless MEPMA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man in red T-shirt slaps Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | Screengrab from the video)
WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets slapped again
Plane with no deaths Damaged structures and tress are seen amid gusty winds of cyclone Fani. (Photo: AP)
WATCH | Cyclone Fani weakens after causing massive destruction in Odisha
Gallery
Shubman Gill showed maturity beyond years as Kolkata Knight Riders knocked out Kings XI Punjab by seven wickets. (Photo | AP)
Shubman Gill helps KKR knock KXIP out of IPL 2019
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp