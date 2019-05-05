Home States Andhra Pradesh

30% cashew crop suffer damage

The cashew crop might have suffered about 30 per cent damage in the tribal region. 

Published: 05th May 2019 04:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2019 11:25 AM   |  A+A-

A tribal farmer of Konda Chorlangi village in Seetampeta mandal showing fallen cashew nuts | EXPRESS

By G Ramesh Babu
Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: The recent cyclone hit the livelihood of hilltop farmers, who grow horticulture crops such as  cashew, mango and pineapple in summer rather than paddy and other agriculture crops, in the tribal region. The cashew crop might have suffered about 30 per cent damage in the tribal region. 

Savara Phalguna Rao, a tribal farmer of Konda Chorlangi village of Sambam panchayat in Seetampeta mandal, incurred loss due to the extremely severe cyclonic storm Fani as a large number of tender cashewnuts dropped off to the ground. Several farmers from the village suffered loss with damage to cashew crop. As many as 35 farmers are cultivating cashew and pineapple crop in an extent of 150 acres from the said tribal hamlet and they lost the livelihood under the cyclone impact. 

“I have no alternative source except cashew cultivation in summer. With huge damage to the cashew crop, how I can lead my family,” he asked. 

There are about 35 farmers in the village, each cultivating cashew and pineapple in an extent of not less than three acres, Savara Phalguna Rao, a cashew farmer, said. He also said due to gales during the cyclone, more than 60 per cent of tender cashew nuts dropped to the ground. “I have to maintain the family for at least six months depending on the earnings from the cashew crop. The cyclone has hit my only source of income,” he added.  
Although no cashew trees were uprooted in the tribal region, cashewnuts fell to the ground in many areas

in Patapatnam, Mandasa, Seetampeta and other tribal areas, project horticulture officer Satyanarayana Reddy said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protest at Bangalore-Chennai Highway after death of 40-yr old
A bus stand damaged at Malatipatapur in Odisha following Cyclone Fani (Photo | Biswanath Swain/EPS)
Cyclone Fani: Relief operations still on the go in Odisha
Gallery
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
Though Afghanistan participated in the 2015 World Cup as an associate nation, this will be the first time it will feature in a tournament as a full member. (Photos | Agencies)
Edition's surprise package or just paper tigers? Afghanistan announce squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp