Ban on plastic bags in Tenali, Narasaraopet

Tenali municipality has imposed ban on plastic bags on May 1, while Narasaraopet and Piduguralla civic bodies are gearing up to impose plastic ban from May 6 and May 10 respectively.  

By Express News Service

The officials of Tenali civic body conducted a meeting recently with traders and directed them to stop selling plastic bags from May 1. According to Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016, retailers shall not sell or handover goods in carry bags, plastic sheets or packing items. Those retailers and even street vendors who use such items will have to pay fine. Those manufacturing, stocking, transporting or selling products that are less than 50 micron will also have to shell out Rs 5,000. 

The civic bodies are enforcing the ban as per the directions of the Central government and Supreme Court. This will help the civic bodies reduce the sale and consumption of plastic bags. Tenali civic officials conducted raids on commercial establishments and collected Rs 31,500 fine on Friday.

Tenali Chamber of Commerce member V Satyanarana Murty and Hotels Association secretary U Varadarajulu said they are ready to follow the ban orders. They requested the customers to bring their cloth bags to avoid usage of plastic bags.  

Tenali municipal health officer BV Ramana said out of 70 tonnes of waste collected from the households, plastic bags weigh over 3 tonnes. Narasaraopet municipality commissioner B Seshanna said the civic body already initiated a campaign to educate the people on the implications of continued use of plastics. 

Tenali municipality commissioner K Venkatakrishna said the civic bodies will soon crack down on users, manufacturers, stockists, transporters and distributors of plastic bags. He urged the residents’ welfare associations and traders’ associations to make the drive a success.
 

