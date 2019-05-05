Home States Andhra Pradesh

Cyclone losses estimated at Rs 58.61 cr, R&B dept worst  hit 

Roads dept suffered `21.57 cr loss, panchayat raj `20.05 cr, energy dept `9.75 crore, horticulture `4.09 cr and municipal administration `1.82 crore, says Chief Secy

Published: 05th May 2019 04:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2019 11:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Preliminary loss due to cyclone Fani in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and other parts of the State is estimated at `58.61 crore.

Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam on Saturday said the details of final losses due to cyclone will be estimated after getting reports from various departments.

As per the preliminary estimates,  departments of Roads and Buildings (`21.57 crore) and Panchayat Raj (`20.05 crore) suffered more losses. While losses to the energy department stood at `9.75 crore, horticulture department `4.09 crore, Municipal Administration `1.82 crore, Rural Water supply department `42.68 lakh, housing department `85.35 lakh and animal husbandry department `3.94 lakh. 

Losses suffered by departments such as handlooms and textiles are yet to be ascertained. Participating in the review meeting organised by Cabinet Secretary Pradeep Kumar Sinha through video conference from New Delhi on Saturday, Subramanyam explained the details of loss suffered in the State under the impact of cyclone. Stating that 2.74 lakh people from 145 villages in four mandals of Srikakulam district got affected with the cyclone, the CS said that there was no human loss reported in the State.

He said that crops in 958 hectares of land including paddy in 214 hectares and other crops such as groundnut, cotton, sunflower, bajra, maize got in around 743 hectares got damaged in the cyclone. 
The CS said that restoration activities are going on a war-footing to bring normalcy in the cyclone affected areas.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protest at Bangalore-Chennai Highway after death of 40-yr old
A bus stand damaged at Malatipatapur in Odisha following Cyclone Fani (Photo | Biswanath Swain/EPS)
Cyclone Fani: Relief operations still on the go in Odisha
Gallery
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
Though Afghanistan participated in the 2015 World Cup as an associate nation, this will be the first time it will feature in a tournament as a full member. (Photos | Agencies)
Edition's surprise package or just paper tigers? Afghanistan announce squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp