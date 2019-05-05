Cyclone losses estimated at Rs 58.61 cr, R&B dept worst  hit 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Preliminary loss due to cyclone Fani in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and other parts of the State is estimated at `58.61 crore.

Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam on Saturday said the details of final losses due to cyclone will be estimated after getting reports from various departments.

As per the preliminary estimates, departments of Roads and Buildings (`21.57 crore) and Panchayat Raj (`20.05 crore) suffered more losses. While losses to the energy department stood at `9.75 crore, horticulture department `4.09 crore, Municipal Administration `1.82 crore, Rural Water supply department `42.68 lakh, housing department `85.35 lakh and animal husbandry department `3.94 lakh.

Losses suffered by departments such as handlooms and textiles are yet to be ascertained. Participating in the review meeting organised by Cabinet Secretary Pradeep Kumar Sinha through video conference from New Delhi on Saturday, Subramanyam explained the details of loss suffered in the State under the impact of cyclone. Stating that 2.74 lakh people from 145 villages in four mandals of Srikakulam district got affected with the cyclone, the CS said that there was no human loss reported in the State.

He said that crops in 958 hectares of land including paddy in 214 hectares and other crops such as groundnut, cotton, sunflower, bajra, maize got in around 743 hectares got damaged in the cyclone.

The CS said that restoration activities are going on a war-footing to bring normalcy in the cyclone affected areas.