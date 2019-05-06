1,77,876 candidates appear for APSC Group-2 screening test

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 1,77,876 candidates appeared for Group-2 screening test conducted by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) at 727 examination centres across the State on Sunday. As many as 2,95,036 candidates had applied for the examination, which was conducted to fill 446 vacant posts.

According to the APPSC officials, the exam was held across the State without any disturbances.A candidate, Subramanyam from Bhimavaram, was not allowed to enter the examination centre in Vijayawada as he was late by five minutes.

The screening test was held in offline mode. The test has 150 questions which carries one mark each. For each wrong answer marked by the candidates, one-third marks will be deducted. No mark will be deducted for the unanswered questions.

After the release of the final answer key, APPSC is expected to declare the result of the screening test in June. Based on the result for the screening test, candidates will be shortlisted for the mains, which is likely to be held in August.