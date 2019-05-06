APSC Group-2 candidate electrocuted in Vishakapatnam

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A 21-year-old girl, who came to the city to appear for the Andhra Pradesh Services Commission Group 2 screening examination, was electrocuted after coming in contact with a live wire on Saturday night.

The incident occurred at Auto Nagar under Gajuwaka police station limits when Komali, a native and resident of Cheedikada mandal in the district, went to take a bath.

According to Gajuwaka Inspector K Rama Rao, Komali’s father, who works as a security guard at a private company in Gajuwaka area, stays in the city.

On Saturday, Komali reached the city to appear for the Sunday’s exam.

On Saturday night, she accidentally came in contact with the live wire when she was taking a bath and died on the spot. The Gajuwaka police have filed a case and sent her body for postmortem.