Home States Andhra Pradesh

Groundwater table crisis hits Andhra Pradesh sweet lime growers

Farmers in Mukundapuram village are forced to buy water spending thousands of rupees to save trees in their sweet lime orchards from withering away.

Published: 06th May 2019 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2019 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

A sweet lime grower in Mukundapuram village in Garladinne mandal of Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh. (Photo | EPS)

A sweet lime grower in Mukundapuram village in Garladinne mandal of Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh. (Photo | EPS)

By T Ramanjaneyulu
Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Despite tall claims by the State government that budgetary allocations to a tune of several thousands of crores have been made for the welfare of farmers, horticulturists in the sleepy village of Mukundapuram village in Garladinne mandal of the district have a different story to tell. Farmers in the village are forced to buy water spending thousands of rupees to save trees in their sweet lime orchards from withering away.

The population of Mukundapuram village is 2,500 and most of the residents are farmers. They took to horticulture 10 years ago and raised sweet lime and other fruit orchards in more than 1,000 acres. However, due to depletion of underground water resources,  borewells have dried up and the farmers were forced to buy water to protect the orchards.

A farmer has to spend about Rs 30,000 to water trees in an acre of sweet lime orchard. Anticipating good produce, the farmers are spending thousands of rupees to buy water to save the trees. As many as 200 water tankers bring water every day from agriculture wells, located 5 km away from the villages.

Farmers have to pay Rs 150 for a tankful of water and Rs 1,000 for transportation. Every farmer buys six tankers of water per day. The farmers are spending Rs 12 lakh per day and over Rs 3 crore per month on water to protect their horticulture crops.  

Adding to their woes, the officials have failed to release water to the HLC canal. This has worsened the irrigation water crisis. A meagre 275 mm rainfall was recorded in the drought-affected district. The underground water resources have fallen to an average depth of 25.7 m.

Official sources said that despite the district being drought-affected, fruit cultivation has been taken up in 4.41 lakh acres. Sweet lime crop is raised in 1.21 lakh acres, mango crop in 1.22 lakh acres and plantain crop in 32,000 acres. Horticulture crops in 3,000 acres have withered away due to lack of sufficient water.
A farmer Parandamaiah belonging to Mukundapuram village said that he had raised sweet lime in his 12 acres of land and is presently buying water to save them. He further said, “I am spending Rs 30,000 per day to buy water through tankers. I had to cut 800 sweet lime trees in the orchard as I could not afford the money required to water them.”

Ranganayakulu, a farmer who also belongs to the same village, said that he had sunk 15 borewells by spending lakhs of rupees only to find no water. He has spent Rs 2.5 lakh so far to buy water.

Horticulture Farmers’ Association president Siva Reddy lamented that officials had failed to provide water from the Handri Neeva and Tungabhadra rivers, leaving farmers in the lurch. The government had announced that money would be disbursed to farmers to buy water to save only sweet lime orchards. Farmers who raised papaya, sapota and plantain crops would not get any financial assistance from the government to save their crops.

He urged the government to announce financial assistance to all horticulture farmers to enable them to save their crops.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
sweet lime growers sweet lime Andhra Pradesh sweet lime growers Mukundapuram village sweet lime orchards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp