Parties woo voters with cash in Guntur district on eve of repolling

GUNTUR: The two main political parties have allegedly distributed money to lure voters despite deployment of huge police force in and around two polling booths at Guntur West and Narasaraopet Assembly segments. The Election Commission announced that repolling will take place at Kesanupalli village in Narasaraopet Assembly Segment and Nallacheruvu polling booth at Guntur West on Monday.

The election authorities had submitted reports after scrutiny of the polling that took place on April 11 at booth no. 244 at GMC High School in Nallacheruvu and at booth no. 94 at Kesanupalli village in Narasaraopet Assembly segment and the decision of holding election once again in these two booths was taken on the basis of that.

According to available information, 956 voters will exercise their franchise at Kesanupalli and 1,376 electors will vote in the polling booth no. 244 at Nallacheruvu in Guntur West constituency on Monday. Hence, Guntur district collector and district election officer K Sasidhar implemented Section 144 and Section 30 of Police Act to avoid untoward incidents during the repolling day.

The Guntur urban and rural police have arranged three-tier security with 300 constables under the supervision of 3 Additional SPs in each segment. But the political parties have allegedly distributed Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000 per vote to lure voters in both the segments.Narasaraopet Rural CI D China Mallaiah said that police have put TDP leader Kadiyala Ramesh under house arrest as he visited polling booth on Saturday night. Ramesh is a native of Yellamada village and has two Model Code of Conduct (MCC) cases registered against him.

Guntur Rural and Urban SPs SV Rajasekhara Babu and Ch Vijaya Rao inspected respective polling booths at Narasaraopet and Guntur West on Sunday. They directed the police to take all necessary steps for smooth conduct of polling and asked the officials to take stern action against anyone trying to create disturbances during repolling on Monday.

Duplication of voter slips

The polling officials reportedly distributed about 300 slips to voters, who were waiting in queue to exercise their franchise but within no time the voter slips doubled and people showed photo copies of voter slips to the officers asking them to allow them to vote even after the scheduled time was over. The officials reported the matter to the higher-ups and election process in 244 polling booth of Guntur West was stopped on April 11. As many as 1,376 voters will exercise their franchise on Monday.

Blunder in mock polling

The polling staff reportedly forgot to delete at least 50 votes which were polled during mock polling at Kesanupalli on April 11. Hence, the Election Commission announced repolling

Huge deployment of forces

As many as 300 policemen, three additional SPs, five DSPs, nine CIs and 18 SIs have been deployed to ensure smooth conduct of repolling at Kesanupalli in Narasaraopet segment