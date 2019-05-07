Home States Andhra Pradesh

Cyclone Fani: Srikakulam suffers loss of Rs 62.47 crore

The district suffered a loss of `62.47 crore under the impact of extremely severe cyclonic storm Fani, according to District Collector J Nivas on Monday.

Motorcycles lie on a street in Puri district after Cyclone Fani hit the coastal Odisha.

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: The district suffered a loss of Rs 62.47 crore under the impact of extremely severe cyclonic storm Fani, according to District Collector J Nivas on Monday. After enumeration by the district officials, 145 villages and two towns under the purview of four Uddanam mandals were severely damaged in the district, he said.

Stating that agriculture and horticulture crops were damaged in seven mandals, he said agriculture crops were damaged in 991 hectare leading to a loss of Rs 3.39 crore. This included horticulture crops in an extent of 406.20 hectare, reflecting a loss of Rs 4.09 crore.  About 7,600 coconut trees were uprooted in Uddanam village alone, he said. 

