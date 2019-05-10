SVU Rector quits after  graft charges

D mahesh kumar By

Express News Service

TIRUPATI: On a day of fast-paced developments, Sri Venkateswara University Rector Prof G Janakiramaiah, who is facing corruption charges, resigned from his post to facilitate an impartial probe against him. Prof Macha Bhaskar of Zoology Department was appointed the new Rector.

Levelling corruption charges against the Rector, the AISF released the audio tapes of alleged phone conversation between Prof Janakiramaiah and managements of some private BEd colleges to do official favour to students from Odisha. After releasing audio tapes on May 3, an AISF delegation submitted a memorandum to SVU Vice-Chancellor Prof VVN Rajendra Prasad seeking action against Prof Janakiramaiah.

Prof Janakiramaiah refuted the corruption charges levelled against him. Terming the release of audio tapes a conspiracy against him, he urged the SVU Vice-Chancellor to appoint a high level committee to probe into the corruption charges.

According to sources, the Vice-Chancellor on Thursday asked Prof Janakiramaiah to quit the post. Later, he issued an order appointing Prof Bhaskar as new Rector.

Speaking after assuming office, Prof Bhaskar said he would focus on transparency in university administration. He served as SVU Rector from January 2016 to May 2018. He also worked as in-charge Registrar of SVIMS and Executive Registrar of NIMS earlier.