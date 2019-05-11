Home States Andhra Pradesh

Four fishermen use one envelope to write home from Pakistan prison

Unavailability of postal covers in jail forces them to use one letter

A fisherman.

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: One of the 22 captured fishermen from Andhra Pradesh kept within confines of a Pakistan jail, Kesam Raju, in his letter, stated all of them had received only one letter from their family members since December last year.

With unavailability of postal covers, three more captured fishermen wrote letters to their family members in a single postal cover on April 10, which was received here on May 10.

In the letter, he also stated the Pakistan officials had conducted counselling of the captured fishermen recently. Thinking that the inquiry might have started, he asked whether any officials had come to the village for the same.

Although the family members sent photostat copies of the documents such as Aadhaar cards, ration cards, passport and passport size photos thrice, they stated that they did not receive any documents.
Surprisingly, they wrote to the family members to send tablets for fever, stomach ache, diarrhoea and other minor ailments.

Hinting to the family members and the villagers that about 400 fishermen from Pakistan jail are likely to be released soon, they wanted the family members to pressurise the officials and public representatives to ensure that the 22 captured fishermen from Andhra Pradesh must be among the 400.

Kesam Yerraiah also sought to know whether his sister Ganagalla Nukamma, whose husband Ganagalla Rama Rao was also captured by the Pakistan Coast Guard along with him, delivered a male or female baby.

Kesam Raju to his parents Totamma and Ammoru, Kesam Yerraiah to his parents Laxmamma and Laxmana Rao and Mailapalli Sanyasi to his wife Yerramma wrote letters in a single cover.
Expressing his love and affection towards his family, Kesam Yerraiah wrote, “I love my family”. He also wanted the photostat copies to be sent again.

Ganagalla Nukamma, speaking to The New Indian Express, said they had sent the photostat copies of the required documents thrice along with letters so far. “They neither received letters nor documents from us,” she said. “I could not even convey the message to my husband and brother that I delivered a girl,” she said. “Although we wrote several letters, why are they not reaching them?” Nukamma asked.

On coming to know about the letter, the family members of the captured fishermen rushed to Nukamma’s house. They became very emotional, while recalling the memories of their beloved bread-winners confined in Pakistan jail.

Image used for representational purpose.
