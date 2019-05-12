Home States Andhra Pradesh

Blood banks in East Godavari going dry in summer months

There is an acute shortage of blood in 15 blood banks of East Godavari district. The blood banks in the district are not able to meet the demand, especially during emergencies. 

Published: 12th May 2019 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2019 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: There is an acute shortage of blood in 15 blood banks of East Godavari district. The blood banks in the district are not able to meet the demand, especially during emergencies. 
As per estimates, around 3,500 delivery cases take place in all the government hospitals in the district and out of these about 1,800 to 2,000 require surgeries.

Around 60 to 70 per cent of women require blood infusion during surgery and delivery. Apart from this, blood is also needed to meet the requirement of persons injured in accidents. But, the stock in the blood banks of the district is not enough to meet these requirements.

In most of the blood banks and hospitals in the district, patients fail to get the required blood when they need it the most. For example, 100 units of blood is required in Tuni blood bank every month, however, in March and April it only had a stock of 46 and 31 units respectively. Usually many come forward to donate blood. But, this being summer, donors are not coming forward to donate blood out of fear of some summer-induced health complications.

Many patients and their relatives in the government general hospital in Rajamahendravaram said that the authorities should take proper care to keep sufficient stock of blood for emergency purpose. Blood donation is not so easy. The donor should have sound health condition in order to be fit to donate blood. 
The usual practice is youth, who wish to donate blood, should have a hemoglobin count of up to 12.5 and their weight should be more than 45 kg.

Speaking to TNIE, DM&HO Dr T Ramesh Kishore said that they were trying to hold a meeting with blood bank people and identify the areas where there is shortage. Accordingly, they would organise blood donation camps and collect blood to overcome shortage.

Every drop matters 
According to health experts, summer months see fewer people donating blood as there is an ‘illogical’ fear that donating blood in the summer will cause weakness
Excessive sweating during summer generally causes fatigue, weakness and dehydration. This often results in a mental block among voluntary donors from donating blood as they think donating blood will make them weaker.

For people who have a rare blood group — negative groups and AB positive — the wait is even longer
Earlier, donated blood would only be screened for malaria and syphilis. Now, tests are run to detect HIV, hepatitis and other diseases. Many blood samples do not pass the screening

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
East Godavari blood banks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Voting Round 6: Crowds gather as polling kicks off in New Delhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi voted at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane, Delhi and raked up the issues of demonetisation and GST, while adding that 'love will win' in these elections. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Voting Round 6: 'Modi used hatred in his campaign, we used love' says Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Many prominent leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and BJP state president Manoj Tiwari exercised their democratic franchise in the sixth phase of polling in the Lok
Kejriwal, Sonia, Rahul, and other leaders queue-up as voters seal their fate in sixth phase of polling
A baby wild elephant crosses a road to return to the forest after being rescued at Deepor Beel wildlife sanctuary in Gauhati. (Photo | AP)
Dramatic photos capture rescue operation of baby elephant stuck in wetlands of Gauhati's Deepor Beel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp