Prakasam district owes Rs 13 crore to APSRTC

By R Ramakrishna
Express News Service

ONGOLE: The Irrigation Department of  Prakasam district is yet to pay Rs 13 crore to the APSRTC for providing bus services to the Polavaram project in the last one year.  The State government has been organising tours to the site for common people so that they can witness its progress.  

As per the government’s instructions, irrigation officials have taken people from different corners of the district. For this, the authorities had requested the Ongole unit of the RTC to provide them with buses. The brief tour to the Polavaram site in West Godavari has been continuing for the past one year. Not just transport,  the visitors were also provided food.

RTC Ongole regional manager G Vijaya Geetha told TNIE that bills were sent to the irrigation officials, but the amount was yet to be released.

