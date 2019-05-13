Home States Andhra Pradesh

Railway services disrupted for safety works

Due to safety related works in various parts of the  Indian Railways some of the train services were cancelled/ rescheduled.

Rourkela railway station

VISAKHAPATNAM: Due to safety-related works in various parts of the Indian Railways some of the train services were cancelled/ rescheduled. Due to non-interlocking works at Rairu for commissioning of new goods shed along with electronic interlocking over Jhansi division, the following trains have either been cancelled or rescheduled.

Train No 12807 Visakhapatnam-Hazrat Nizamuddin Samata Express leaving Visakhapatnam is cancelled from May 18  to 29,   train No 12808 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Visakhapatnam Samata Express leaving Hazrat Nizamuddin is cancelled from May 20 to 31, train No 12803 Visakhapatnam-Hazrat Nizamuddin Swarna Jayanthi Express leaving Visakhapatnam is cancelled  from May 17 to 27 and  train No 12804 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Visakhapatnam Swarnajayanthi Express leaving Hazrat Nizamuddin is cancelled from May 19 to 29.

Due to safety-related modernisation and maintenance works of Sambalpur division, train No 58301 Sambalpur-Koraput passenger leaving  Sambalpur is cancelled from May 11 to 15 and train No 58302 Koraput-Sambalpur passenger leaving Koraput is cancelled from May 12 to 16.

Due to non-interlocking works at Akanapet yard in Secunderabad- Mudkhed section of Secunderabad division, train No 20809 Sambalpur-Nanded Express leaving  Sambalpur on May 13 and May 17 is rescheduled by three hours (will leave three hours late) and train No 20811 Visakhapatnam- Nanded Express leaving Visakhapatnam on May 14 and May 15 is rescheduled.The traffic-cum-power block was programmed on May 12 between Namkom and Tatisilwai on Hatia-Muri section in Ranchi division.

Comments

