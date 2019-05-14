Home States Andhra Pradesh

IPL betting: Cops tighten noose on bookies, punters in Andhra

Arrest 30 accused during raids in Krishna, West Godavari districts

Published: 14th May 2019 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2019 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

Image of betting used for representation. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/ELURU: In two separate raids in Vijayawada, police have arrested eight cricket bookies for organising betting for the final IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Harshavardhan Raju said as many as 18 mobile phones, and two laptops and television sets each were seized from the accused during the raids.  In one of them, the police raided a rented house in Sai Nagar Colony under Penamalur Police Station limits and found four accused organising the illegal trade. While three of them–Bhimavarapu Ranga Pothuraju (68), B Umamaheswara Rao (41), B Rammohana Rao (37)–hail from West Godavari, Sosupalli Ram Prasad (40) is from Penamalur.

“Based on credible information that a few people were indulging in the anti-social activity, a team went to the house and caught the accused in the act,” said Penamalur inspector Peddiraju.In another raid, Vuyyur police arrested one Devarapalli Sivaramakrishna (35), Ballani Sivayya (45), Nandipamula Vinod (27) and Gangavarapu Yesurathnam for organising online cricket betting.

Cases were booked against the eight under the AP Gaming Act, 1974 and the IT Act, 2000, and they would be produced before court on Tuesday, said the DCP, adding strict action would be initiated against those caught indulging in anti-social activities.

Meanwhile, the Eluru police have caught four bookies and 18 punters in multiple raids across the district for taking part in betting for the match between MI and CSK.

During the inspections in Dharmajigudem village, seven punters were arrested and `30,240 was seized from them. Four bookies were caught in the act in Juvvalapalen Road in Bhimavaram.Nine mobile phones and a TV set were seized from them.  Another police team, which raided Upperu and Kukunoor villages, arrested 11 punters and seized 11 mobile phones.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijayawada Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians IPL Betting

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakib Al Hasan: 32 years, LH Bat, Left-arm orthodox (Photo | AFP)
World Cup 2019: Team Bangladesh- Match winners, weak links and more
UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi. (File | PTI)
Sonia Gandhi elected leader of the Congress Parliamentary Party
Gallery
India captain Virat Kohli dives to catch the ball during a training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against South Africa at Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England. (Photo | AP)
Indian cricketers sweat it out ahead of World Cup opener against South Africa
Music composer Ilayaraaja during a recording session. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Ilayaraaja: Here are some rare photos of the music maestro
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp