One more held in kidney racket in Andhra, panel begins probe

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The three-member committee comprising DMHO Tirupathi Rao, King George Hospital Superintendent Arjuna and District Co-ordinator of Hospital Services Nayak, began probe into the kidney transplantation racket here on Monday. The committee visited Sraddha Hospital and perused the hospital medical records and the case history of organ transplantations performed till date.

Meanwhile, Maharanipeta police arrested hospital HR (Admin) J Kumar Rao in connection with the kidney racket.Speaking to the media, Arjuna said that it would be examined whether the organ transplantations performed at the hospital were legal or not. As part of the probe, the committee would also look into the forgery allegations and how the hospital could get fake IDs for performing organ transplantations illegally. “In the next four days, we will obtain all the facts and reveal the details.

We will submit a report on the kidney racket to the District Collector within a week,” Arjuna added.Maharanipeta Inspector Kesava Rao said the police are suspecting the involvement of Kumar Rao in the kidney racket.