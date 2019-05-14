Parties, admin gear up for counting day

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: As the day for counting of votes for the general elections nears, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is gearing up for training classes for their agents from May 15.The party’s Guntur president, GV Anjaneyulu, said the training sessions in the district ahead of the counting day would be held from May 15 to 18, adding that help from their counterparts in Prakasam district would be sought for the session at Bapatla Parliament and Assembly constituencies.

YSR Congress’ chief agent for the Narasaraopet segment K Balahanumantha Reddy said 14 counting tables, excluding three more for postal votes, would be set up.One agent of each party would coordinate with the returning officers on the counting day, he added.Meanwhile, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Gopal Krishna Dwivedi has directed returning and assistant returning officers to make arrangements for smooth conduct of the training sessions.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE

In Guntur, electronic voting machines and VVPATs are kept in strong rooms at Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) and Loyola Public School. According to information, 4,416 polling booths and 81 auxiliary polling booths were arranged in 17 Assembly segments of the district. The officials had issued 32,517 postal ballots, and 29,430 votes were polled on May 5 and 6 by the polling staff.