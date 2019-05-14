Home States Andhra Pradesh

Treasure hunter electrocuted in forest, family suspects foul play

Kin say injuries found on his hands and legs and he might have been beaten to death

Published: 14th May 2019

The puja material found in Seshachalam forest, where Noor Ahmad of Madithadu village was electrocuted | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Search for a hidden treasure trove in Seshachalam forest proved fatal for a treasure hunter. According to police, Noor Ahmad (30) along with a few others of Madithadu village in Sundupalli mandal  went into Seshachalam forest on Sunday night.  

Ahmad was electrocuted when he accidentally came in contact with an electric snare laid by some hunters to kill wild animals.A person identified himself as Moulali called up the family members of Ahmad late in the night and informed them that he was electrocuted. After sometime, Moulali and two others brought the body of Ahmad to his house in a jeep and left.

Based on a complaint by Ahmad’s family members, Rayachoti Rural Circle Inspector Narasimha Raju, along with a police team went into the forest and examined the place where  Ahmad was electrocuted.
Suspecting foul play in the death of Ahmad, his family members said injuries were found on his hands and legs and felt that he might have been beaten to death by some miscreants.

When questioned, Moulali told the police that they went deep into Seshachalam in search of a hidden treasure trove as per the information provided by some treasure hunters.He also revealed that two others who suffered injuries in the incident, left the place. It is common for treasure hunters to go deep into the forest in search of hidden treasure troves. Several ancient temples in the area were vandalised by the treasure hunters in recent times.  A case of suspicious death was registered.

