AIIMS conducts free health camp in GMC

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Doctors of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Wednesday conducted a free health camp at Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) premises at Mangalagiri in Guntur district on Wednesday and screened the participants for common lifestyle disorders such as hypertension, diabetes and osteoarthritis.

Of the 70 participants, 39 were identified as at risk and were asked to take necessary steps to maintain a healthy lifestyle, conduct physiotherapy and go for regular health check-ups. Blood sugar tests and Body Mass Index (BMI) analysis revealed a higher prevalence of diabetes and obesity among the participants.

The team of doctors comprised Dr. Manuj Sarkar from general medicine department, Orthopaedic Dr. Purushotham Lingaiah along with nursing staff MS Divya Bharthi and Arvind Joshi.