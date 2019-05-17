Auction AgriGold assets and repay deposits at earliest: Victims to government 

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The meeting of AgriGold Victims and Agents Welfare Association here on Thursday resolved to submit a representation to the new government seeking payment of Rs 3,965 crore dues to the victims after auctioning AgriGold assets.

AgriGold Victims and Agents Welfare Association honorary president and CPI State assistant secretary M Nageswara Rao demanded that justice be done to the victims by repaying their deposits. He said the association did not back any political party in the elections as its main objective is ensuring justice to the victims.

Whichever party comes to power in the State should ensure justice to AgriGold victims. The Centre should also intervene in the matter as 32 lakh customers and agents were hit by the AgriGold scam, he said.

Association State president EV Naidu, vice-president B Chandrasekhar, district general secretary K Augustin and CPI leader J Ajay Kumar participated in the meeting.

