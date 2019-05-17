Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ripening chamber goes out of order, Andhra mango traders bitter 

As a result, mango traders and farmers are not able to store their raw mangoes for ripening. The 20-metric ton chamber was constructed in 2016 with Central funds. 

Published: 17th May 2019 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2019 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

mango

Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo | BP Deepu/EPS)

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Mango farmers and traders are in distress as the fruit ripening chamber in the Agriculture Market Committee (AMC) compound in Rajamahendravaram has been non-functional this season. The two air-conditioners in the chamber have not been working. 

As a result, mango traders and farmers are not able to store their raw mangoes for ripening. The 20-metric ton chamber was constructed in 2016 with Central funds. 
However, the facility became functional in 2017 and the traders and farmers used it for two years in 2017 and 2018.  

According to reports, the market committee is to blame as it has not taken proper care to maintain it.
According to a trader, Nagaraju, who has been in this business at AMC for the last five years, said that the import of mangoes had gone down and this resulted in increase in demand for local produce.
Given heavy demand, traders are demanding that the repairs to the chamber be completed immediately before the mango season ends. 

The authorities of AMC said that they were taking all steps to get the repairs done to the chamber at the earliest.  Even some farmers came forward to get the repair works done on their own and officials at AMC agreed.  It may become functional in a couple of days. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mango summer fruit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
Gallery
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
The Eiffel Tower has turned 130-years-old on Wednesday. Paris is celebrating its birthday with a light show at the famed monument. (Photo | AP)
Eiffel tower, the iron lady of Paris turns 130 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp