Vasantotsavam off to grand start at Tiruchanoor Padmavati temple

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The annual Vasantotsavam at Sri Padmavati Ammavari Temple at Tiruchanoor began on a grand note in Tiruchanoor on Friday.

The maiden setup of forest laid by the Garden Wing of TTD in Friday Gardens in Tiruchanoor was the cynosure of the eyes of the devotees. The replica of deep forest woods with wild animals, flora, birds and reptiles attracted the devotees.

After feeling the heat of the scorching temperatures, the Vasantha Mandapam, decked in the Sukravarapu Thota, provided a chill thrill feel to the devotees who gathered to witness the Snapana Tirumanjanam of Goddess Padmavati Devi. The celestial fete was performed between 2.30 p.m and 4.30 p.m. It is observed every year in the month of Vaisakha by the temple authorities for three days. All the evening ‘Arjitha Sevas’ remained cancelled till May 19 following the spring festival.

Meanwhile, on May 18, the deity will be taken in a procession on Swarna Ratham in Tiruchanoor. Temple DyEO Jhansi Rani and other temple staff were present.