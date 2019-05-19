Home States Andhra Pradesh

Expats help four AP men stuck in Malaysia

Published: 19th May 2019 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2019 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

By G Janardhan Rao
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Nine months of the agony of four youths from Rajam in Butchayyapeta Mandal in Visakhapatnam district will come to an end soon. 

After TNIE  carried a report on the plight of the four youths – M Venku Naidu, M Mahesh, M Srinu and M Girish – languishing in Malaysia without money and food, Telugu Expats Association there has come to their rescue. 

The youths have been provided accommodation in an apartment at Brickfields in Kuala Lumpur by the association.

One of them, Venku Naidu, thanked TNIE for highlighting their story. 

Speaking from Malaysia over the phone, he said owing to the TNIE’s initiative, they will be now coming back to India. “The association representatives have been taking good care of us,” he said. 

Venku Naidu said they were cheated by agents in India and Malaysia. The agents promised them employment and collected Rs 60,000 from each of them.  They faced many odds as they were not given any work and had to survive on the little money they had, he said.

Venku said they were now happy and eagerly waiting for their return to India. He said they were lured by the overseas employment and landed in trouble. He said their case should be an eye-opener for many others. 

Speaking to TNIE over the phone, media coordinator of Telugu Expats Association of Malaysia B Madan Mohan said in view of holidays till Wednesday it will take one week for the youths to return to India. As they do not have passports and visa, they should take white passports from the India High Commission office. After proper documentation and paying penalties to the government they will be sent back home, he said. 

It will cost around `1 lakh each, including airfares and penalty, to reach home. Madan said the APNRT Society would be providing assistance to the youths’ return. He said the association rescued two more people and they would help them return to India.

Meanwhile, Nani, cousin of Venku Naidu from Rajam said the family members of the youths were very happy after receiving the news that they would be back home soon. 
Nani said apart from the TNIE they should thank YSRCP leader Gudivada Amarnath for taking up the cause of the youths.

TAGS
Butchayyapeta Mandal Venku Naidu

