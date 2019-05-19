Use LHMS App to keep burglars at bay: Cops

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The holiday season that has begun with summer holidays has kept the police on alert as this is also the time when housebreaking cases usually go up. This is the season when the citizens go out of station to enjoy the holidays, keeping their houses locked. And cashing in on the situation, housebreaking offenders strike hard.

“The crime rate, especially housebreaking cases pick up during the holiday season as locked houses become the soft targets for the offenders,” says Urban SP Ch Vijaya Rao. “Posting policemen at every locked house is a difficult task.

Hence, our department launched the LHMS App through which we can monitor the movements near the locked houses and act accordingly,” he adds.

To tide over the situation, the police authorities have launched the Locked House Monitoring System (LHMS) as part of which the citizens going out of station inform the nearest police station and the police personnel step up the vigil on the locked houses. According to police, most of the offenders conduct a recce during the holiday season to identify the locked houses and commit the crimes at the oppurtune time.