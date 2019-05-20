Aaraa survey predicts Jagan Mohan's YSRC sweep in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A post-poll survey conducted by Aaraa poll strategies has predicted that YSRC will sweep the elections and Jagan Mohan Reddy form government in the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

As per Aaraa’s survey YSRC will bag 126 seats and incumbent TDP 47. Aactor Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena may have to settle for just two seats in the 175-seat AP Legislative Assembly.

Though the survey predicts a sweep for YSRC, interestingly it also predicts that there is unlikely to be a big difference in the vote share of the two big parties, with YSRC set to get 48.78 per cent vote share and TDP 40.15 per cent. Janasena’s vote share is likely to be 7.81 per cent, with others accounting for 3.26 per cent.

Though the polling percentage is not a drastic change from what the YSRCP could anticipate, when compared to the 2014 elections in which the vote share between YSRCP and TDP was just two per cent, for TDP it’s a major plunge. Interestingly, in what could bring smiles to TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s plan to float a Federal Front, Aaraa’s survey also predicts that YSRC will bag 22 Parliamentary seats. TDP is likely to get just three.

READ| Finally, Jagan Mohan Reddy to shift base to Amaravati from Hyderabad

It may be mentioned that TRS has been hoping for a YSRC victory as the former, with the help of regional parties, is aiming to create a non-BJP and non-Congress Federal Front in order to form government at the Centre. Shaik Masthan, chairman of Aaraa agency, speaking to the media at Somajiguda Press Club, said: “We conducted a survey in all the constituencies, with a sample size of 1,000 in each of the segments between March 17 and April 17. A systematic random sampling method was used to get responses from the people.”

Commenting on what would have worked against TDP, Masthan pointed out that farmer loan waiver was the big election promise that led to TDP’s victory in 2014, but the money was credited into the farmers’ accounts only towards the end of the term. “Even his (TDP president and AP CM N Chandrababu Naidu’s) dream project of creating Amaravati as a capital city was not realised. Many people were disappointed in that aspect. And also corruption was rampant in AP Janmabhoomi Committees,” said Masthan.

Narrow win for Lokesh!

The survey also predicted a narrow victory for Naidu’s son Nara Lokesh in Mangalagiri constituency. Jana Sena’s Pawan Kalyan and VV Lakshminarayana may also win with slender margin in Gajuvaka and Vishakhapatnam constituencies respectively.

On the caste-based voting pattern that is prevalent in the State, Aaraa chief said that 47.30 per cent of Kappus have voted for YSRC party , 39.39 per cent for TDP party and 12.41 per cent for Jana Sena party.

The survey also revealed that 73.80 per cent Reddys preferred YSRC party, 21.79 per cent TDP party and 2.91 per cent Jana Sena party. However, as expected, 67.11 per cent of Kammas chose TDP party, 28.37 per cent YSRCparty and 3.40 per cent Jana Sena party.