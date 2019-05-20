Home States Andhra Pradesh

Archaeologist deciphers Gajapathi period Guntur temple inscription

 Archaeologist Varanasi Rahul on Sunday deciphered a 14th century inscription on a granite pillar in the Sri Narasimha Swami temple at R. Agraharam of Old Guntur.

Published: 20th May 2019 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2019 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Archaeologist Varanasi Rahul on Sunday deciphered the 14th-century inscription on a granite pillar in the Sri Narasimha Swami temple at R. Agraharam of Old Guntur. The inscription belongs to the period when Gajapathi kings of Kalinga ruled over areas of Guntur and Krishna in the Andhra region.

According to the inscription, Tirumala Dasa Mahapatra, a representative ruler of the Gajapathi king Kapileswara Gajapathi in the Andhra region, had given precious donations to the temple of Mulastha Mallikarjuna Deva in Salivahana Saka 1407 or 1485 A.D.

The inscription also details that the responsibility to protect the donation was given to the local chieftains and that curses would befall on anyone who tries to steal the donations. The script and language of the inscription is 15th century Telugu. 

Kapileswara Gajapathi was the founder of the Kalinga Gajapathi kingdom of Odisha. He had invaded the Andhra region in 14th century and ruled over Guntur and Krishna regions till Krishna Devaraya’s invasion of Andhra and Kalinga.  “A lot of inscriptions of Kapileswara Gajapathi’s rule are found in Guntur and Krishna districts. It is time we protect these inscriptions,” Varanasi Rahul said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gajapathi Period Temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change is real! Road melts in Hyderabad
Phase 7: Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla casts his vote
Gallery
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
A year after their widely-celebrated wedding and a few days after the birth of their first born, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, released unseen photos from their big day. Set to the tune of 'This Little Light of Mine,' a m
Anniversary Special: Harry and Meghan release gorgeous new unseen photographs from their wedding
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp