Archaeologist deciphers Gajapathi period Guntur temple inscription

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Archaeologist Varanasi Rahul on Sunday deciphered the 14th-century inscription on a granite pillar in the Sri Narasimha Swami temple at R. Agraharam of Old Guntur. The inscription belongs to the period when Gajapathi kings of Kalinga ruled over areas of Guntur and Krishna in the Andhra region.

According to the inscription, Tirumala Dasa Mahapatra, a representative ruler of the Gajapathi king Kapileswara Gajapathi in the Andhra region, had given precious donations to the temple of Mulastha Mallikarjuna Deva in Salivahana Saka 1407 or 1485 A.D.

The inscription also details that the responsibility to protect the donation was given to the local chieftains and that curses would befall on anyone who tries to steal the donations. The script and language of the inscription is 15th century Telugu.

Kapileswara Gajapathi was the founder of the Kalinga Gajapathi kingdom of Odisha. He had invaded the Andhra region in 14th century and ruled over Guntur and Krishna regions till Krishna Devaraya’s invasion of Andhra and Kalinga. “A lot of inscriptions of Kapileswara Gajapathi’s rule are found in Guntur and Krishna districts. It is time we protect these inscriptions,” Varanasi Rahul said.