Home States Andhra Pradesh

Smoke from train spreads panic

Smoke billowing from a wheel of the Mumbai-Chennai Express train scared passengers at Kadapa Railway Station, on Sunday.

Published: 20th May 2019 01:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2019 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Smoke billowing from a wheel of the Mumbai-Chennai Express train scared passengers at Kadapa Railway Station, on Sunday. According to railway officials, the passengers of S2 compartment of Mumbai-Chennai Express train noticed smoke billowing from the wheel brake lining of the train at around 10:30 a.m.

The passengers stopped the train, got down from the compartment and informed the railway officials. The officials carried out repairs soon.  After 15 minutes, the train was given green signal to proceed to Chennai. Railway officials said that the brake-lever had not released, thus generating smoke. Technicians rectified trouble soon.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mumbai-Chennai Express

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change is real! Road melts in Hyderabad
Phase 7: Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla casts his vote
Gallery
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
A year after their widely-celebrated wedding and a few days after the birth of their first born, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, released unseen photos from their big day. Set to the tune of 'This Little Light of Mine,' a m
Anniversary Special: Harry and Meghan release gorgeous new unseen photographs from their wedding
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp