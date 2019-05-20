Smoke from train spreads panic

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Smoke billowing from a wheel of the Mumbai-Chennai Express train scared passengers at Kadapa Railway Station, on Sunday. According to railway officials, the passengers of S2 compartment of Mumbai-Chennai Express train noticed smoke billowing from the wheel brake lining of the train at around 10:30 a.m.

The passengers stopped the train, got down from the compartment and informed the railway officials. The officials carried out repairs soon. After 15 minutes, the train was given green signal to proceed to Chennai. Railway officials said that the brake-lever had not released, thus generating smoke. Technicians rectified trouble soon.