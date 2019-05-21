Home States Andhra Pradesh

Two die, five children fall ill after consuming palm toddy

Lack of drinking water facility in area forces citizens to consume toddy: CPM

Published: 21st May 2019 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2019 07:27 AM

Two of five children who fell ill after consuming toddy are undergoing treatment at Paderu area hospital in Visakhapatnam district on Monday | express

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Two persons died and five children fell ill after consuming ‘jeelugu kallu’ (toddy brewed from fishtail palm tree) at Chitrakayaputtu village in Bongaram panchayat of Pedabayalu mandal in the district on Monday.

The victims went to a nearby hillock to collect firewood and while returning they reportedly consumed toddy to quench their thirst. Later, all of them developed serious health complications.

While B China Bullemma, 55, and V Bhavati, 13, died; Rambabbu, 17, V Nani Babu, 12, B  Madhulata, 10, B Vishnu Murthy, 4 and  B Chinnababu, 4, are undergoing treatment at the district area hospital in Paderu.

According to hospital sources, the condition of four children is stable. As Madhulata’s condition turned critical, doctors referred her to King George Hospital (KGH) at Vizag.

It may be recalled in February, two youths — Kilo Gopal (24) and Kilo Appanna (28) — had died and three others were hospitalised after they consumed toddy in an interior village at Lotheru panchayat in Araku mandal.

According to Araku police, three others along with the deceased had consumed toddy in the morning and they fell ill by night.

In September 2002, 13 tribals of Gaduthuru village and five villages of G Madugula mandal had died after they consumed jeelugu kallu. They had reportedly contracted a mysterious disease after consuming it and died.

Consuming fishtail palm toddy is commonplace among tribal villages. Men and women of all ages consume it. While some consume jeelugu kallu for intoxication, some consider it a medicine.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) district secretary K Lokandham said as there was no drinking water facility in the area, a woman and six children consumed toddy resulting in two deaths.

He urged the district administration to provide drinking water facilities in the agency area. He also said, in Dumbriguda mandal, 40 tribals suffered from diarrhoea due to the consumption of polluted water.
Stating there were no proper medical facilities in agency villages, he asked the authorities to provide proper medical care to the tribals.

