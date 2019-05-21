Home States Andhra Pradesh

Usually no repolling over isolated incidents: Pinarayi Vijayan

Responding to a question at the press conference here, Pinarayi said usually decisions on such disputes are settled though legal course of action. 

Published: 21st May 2019 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2019 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an apparent criticism against the Election Commission for conducting repolls in seven booths, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said ordering repolls over isolated incidents is a first in the electoral history of Kerala. 
Responding to a question at the press conference here, Pinarayi said usually decisions on such disputes are settled though legal course of action. 

“If there were any illegal activities, the usual practice is to go for legal remedies. Going for repolling based on one or two incidents is a first in Kerala’s electoral history,” he said. 

Pinarayi pointed out that differences within the Election Commission have already come out. Those within the Commission have already mentioned about it and discussions in this regard are scheduled to be held. The Chief minister alleged that there’s an attempt to control constitutional bodies like the Election Commission. 

On asked about the attack on the residence of K J Sharlette who had taken a strong stance against bogus voting in Pilathara, Pinarayi feigned ignorance.

He, however, pointed another incident where the Congress mandalam president who had filed complaint on bogus voting at Kunnirikka, did not cast his vote during repolls. It’s not because of any threat; it seems he was not interested in casting his vote.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Election Commission Pinarayi Viajyan repolls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jet airways employees hold placards during a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'We stood for politicians but they never stood for us' cry Jet Airways employees
PM Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Badrinath shrine. (Photo | Chowkidar Narendra Modi Twitter)
Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana: Anil Srinivasan's take on Exit Polls and Lok Sabha Elections 2019
Gallery
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp