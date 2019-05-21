Usually no repolling over isolated incidents: Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an apparent criticism against the Election Commission for conducting repolls in seven booths, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said ordering repolls over isolated incidents is a first in the electoral history of Kerala.

Responding to a question at the press conference here, Pinarayi said usually decisions on such disputes are settled though legal course of action.

“If there were any illegal activities, the usual practice is to go for legal remedies. Going for repolling based on one or two incidents is a first in Kerala’s electoral history,” he said.

Pinarayi pointed out that differences within the Election Commission have already come out. Those within the Commission have already mentioned about it and discussions in this regard are scheduled to be held. The Chief minister alleged that there’s an attempt to control constitutional bodies like the Election Commission.

On asked about the attack on the residence of K J Sharlette who had taken a strong stance against bogus voting in Pilathara, Pinarayi feigned ignorance.

He, however, pointed another incident where the Congress mandalam president who had filed complaint on bogus voting at Kunnirikka, did not cast his vote during repolls. It’s not because of any threat; it seems he was not interested in casting his vote.