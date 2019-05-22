Home States Andhra Pradesh

TTD planning to preserve 1,200 foreign coins with antique value

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) sources say that the foreign coins were subjected to verification and assessment with an intention to preserve those having antique value. 

Published: 22nd May 2019 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2019 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

Rupee, coins, money

For representational purposes (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: G Venkata Ratnam, Assistant Director of Archaeology department has said that they have assessed the antique value of nearly 28 tonnes of foreign coins mainly from Malaysia and UAE and have found over 1,200 coins having antique value during the recent verification carried out at the hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala.

He visited Rallabandi Subba Rao Archaeological Museum here on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, he said a team of nine officials from the department of archaeology and museums led by its commissioner Dr G Vani Mohan carried out the verification and assessment of foreign coins from May 6 to 18 at TTD and came up with several findings. They found a huge quantum of foreign coins out of the 28 tonnes to be from Malaysia and identified them to be of denominations of 50, 20, 10 and five sen. These coins are made of steel, copper, silver and gold-coloured metal of varied sizes. Some coins belonged to the United Arab Emirates.

The archaeology authorities noticed some coins having emblems of British Queen Elizabeth, Victoria while some were having George V, George VI, Edward VII (gold coin) and some silver coins have emblems of Nizam-ul-Mulk and the famous Charminar of Hyderabad. As the foreign coins have the date of issue embossed on them, the authorities have identified those coins as being dated nearly 75 years back and have been declared as having antique value. Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) sources say that the foreign coins were subjected to verification and assessment with an intention to preserve those having antique value. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
G Venkata Ratnam Assistant Director of Archaeology department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Jet airways employees hold placards during a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'We stood for politicians but they never stood for us' cry Jet Airways employees
Gallery
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp