Home States Andhra Pradesh

60-year-old strangles former lover, ends life

They said Laxmana Rao and Eswaramma were in love since childhood, but got married to different persons.

Published: 23rd May 2019 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2019 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: After strangling his former lover to death with a towel, a 60-year-old man committed suicide by consuming pesticide on Wednesday evening at a cashew orchard on the outskirts of Sandipeta village of Santabommali mandal.The Naupada police identified the deceased as Tippana Eswaramma, 50, and Chidapana Laxmana Rao, 60, both residents of Sandipeta village.

They said Laxmana Rao and Eswaramma were in love since childhood, but got married to different persons. Eswaramma got married to a person from Naupada, while Laxmana Rao to a person from the neighbouring village Lingalapadu decades ago. Eswaramma’s husband died of ill-health almost five years ago. Although Eswaramma has three children, Laxmana Rao took the burden of his ex-lover’s family after her husband’s death.

When they started searching for a bride for Eswaramma’s eldest son, she and her family decided to keep Laxmana Rao away from their house. Eswaramma had been staying away from Laxmana Rao for the past one year. Unable to bear the separation, Laxmana Rao started pressurising her to live together. As she refused, Laxmana Rao developed a grudge against her. 

Observing Eswaramma was going to cashew orchard alone on Wednesday afternoon, Laxmana Rao followed her. He entered an altercation with her and strangled her to death with a towel at about 4 pm. 
He also stabbed her with a sharp knife in the stomach repeatedly.  As she died on-the-spot, he committed suicide later by consuming pesticide, the police said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Murder Suicide

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
What India expects: Top Diplomat T P Sreenivasan talks to TNIE
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Gallery
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
It's celebration time in the BJP, YSRC and DMK camps
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp