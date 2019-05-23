Andhra Assembly results 2019: These are the key battles

By Express News Service

In the Lok Sabha elections with 25 seats, the YSRCP, BJP and JSP are looking to take a share which will make the incumbent TDP vulnerable and they will have tough battle. On the assembly elections with 175 seats, the TDP managed to get the majority allying with BJP but this time around, the

YSRCP looks to return to power and it's going to be neck to neck. Here are the key battles:



> Nara Lokesh, son of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and incumbent IT Minister for the first time has contested elections from Mangalagiri. His rival is YSRC candidate and incumbent MLA A Ramakrishna Reddy. The latter won the 2014 election with a wafer-thin margin of 12 votes. Reddy’s nearest rival in the last election was Ganji Chiranjeevi of TDP.



> Jana Sena chief and actor Pawan Kalyan has debuted in the Assembly elections from two constituencies - Bhimavaram in West Godavari district and Gajuwaka in Visakhapatnam district. In Bhimavaram, his rivals are Grandhi Srinivas of YSRC and Pulaparthi Ramanjaneyulu of TDP. The Kapu votes, which he has been banking on are reportedly split between his party -- Jana Sena and TDP. Bhimavaram is not going to be easy for him. His chances in Gajuwaka are little better, given the high percentage of young voters.



> Former CBI Joint Director VV Lakshminarayana, who became famous for his probe into the alleged illegal assets case of YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, is locked in a triangular contest in Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency. He is contesting on Jana Sena party ticket. His rivals are - BJP leader and former union minister Daggubati Purandeswari and YSRC’s MV Satyanarayana.



> Incumbent Speaker and TDP leader Kodela Siva Prasad Rao is facing a tough contest in Sattenapalli constituency. He won 2014 election with a narrow margin of 924 votes against Ambati Rambabu of YSRC. this time too, both have locked horns.



> Former Union Minister Kishore Chandra Deo and six-time MP, who joined TDP, has contested elections in Araku Lok Sabha constituency against his own daughter - V Shruti Devi, who contested on Congress ticket



> Potluri Vara Prasad (PVP), a rich venture capitalist has contested for Vijayawada Lok Sabha constituency on YSRC party ticket. His rival is another businessman and incumbent MP Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) of TDP. A tough contest is being expected.



> Galla Jayadev, the incumbent MP from Guntur, who contested again on TDP ticket will be having a tough contest against Modugula Venugopala Reddy, who has switched over to YSRC from TDP just before elections. Reddy is a former MP from Guntur.



> Chief Minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, who stands undefeated in elections from Kuppam Assembly Constituency in Chittoor district from 1988 is expected to get a dip in his vote share this time.



> Former Union Minister Kotla Surya Prakash Reddy, who switched over from Congress to TDP and contested elections for Kurnool Lok Sabha constituency is expected to have a tough contest against his opponent Sanjeev Kumar of YSRC, a first timer.