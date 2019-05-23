Chandrababu Naidu's son Nara Lokesh trails YSRCP candidate by over 10,000 votes

By Online Desk

Andhra Pradesh cabinet minister and chief minister Chandrababu Naidu's son Nara Lokesh is heading for a defeat in the Mangalagiri assembly seat where he trails by over 10,000 votes.

He is contesting against the YSRCP nominee and sitting MLA Alla Rama Krishna Reddy.

The high-profile seat went to the polls on April 11, 2019 along with the Lok Sabha elections. The state saw 73% voter turnout in the single-phase assembly elections amid incidents of violence involving TDP and YSRCP workers.

The ruling TDP has 102 lawmakers in the 175-member state assembly while the opposition YSRCP has 67 MLAs. The BJP has four MLAs while two seats are held by others.

This is the first time Nara Lokesh is contesting an election. His party has not won this seat since 1985.

In the 2014 elections, TDP's Ganji Chiranjeevi lost to YSRCP's Alla Rama Krishna Reddy by just 12 votes.