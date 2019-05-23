Home States Andhra Pradesh

Lagadapati polls fake: YSRCP MLA Roja

For a day’s visit, she visited the shrine of Tirumala, on Wednesday morning, and had a brief interaction with the local media.

RK Roja

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: Lagadapati survey is fake and this was proved at least in Tamil Nadu and Telangana elections, not other north Indian State election surveys, said RK Roja, Nagari Constituency MLA candidate from YSRCP, on Wednesday, in Tirumala. For a day’s visit, she visited the shrine of Tirumala, on Wednesday morning, and had a brief interaction with the local media.

She said: “Wait for a day, Jagan will be the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, and we said this because we are in active politics and we know public pulse. Also, we are part of the present election scenario.” Roja said that Lagadapati left politics, returned to business and had no active knowledge in this general election and poll battle.

“As a Chief Minister for five years, Chandrababu Naidu worked for Heritage and used the government machinery for its growth,” she alleged. The YSRC MLA also stated that Chandrababu Naidu had sent all women into debts, and to courts. “Because of Naidu, Andhra Pradesh got defamed at the Centre and his activities clearly say that it is purely a political game,” Roja said.

