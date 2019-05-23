Home States Andhra Pradesh

Major fire at Kadapa solar power unit

Site manager Sampath Reddy, who alerted the fire services personnel about the fire mishap, said that either short circuit or extreme heat might be the reason behind the fire accident.

Fire rages at a solar power plant following an accident at Gandikovvuru village in Anantapur district | Express

KADAPA: Major fire broke out in a private solar power unit in Kadapa district, damaging property worth about Rs 90 crore, on Wednesday night. According to information reaching here, fire broke out in the Ekorin solar power unit that was coming up at Gandi Kovuru village in Chakraipet mandal of the district.

A 40 mw solar power unit was coming up in the village in around 200 acres and installation works are going on. Site manager Sampath Reddy, who alerted the fire services personnel about the fire mishap, said that either short circuit or extreme heat might be the reason behind the fire accident. It may be mentioned her that electricity line pass over the project site.

Fire tenders from Lakkireddypalle and Pulivendula rushed to the spot and are taking up fire fighting exercise. The fire, however, is yet to be brought under control when last reports came in. The loss of property is estimated at Rs 90 crore.

