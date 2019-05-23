Home States Andhra Pradesh

Rs 762 crore for efficient water supply to eight ULBs in Godavari districts

Works for a project to efficiently supply Godavari water to eight urban local bodies (ULBs) in twin Godavari districts will resume after the Model Code of Conduct ends later this month.

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Works for a project to efficiently supply Godavari water to eight urban local bodies (ULBs) in twin Godavari districts will resume after the Model Code of Conduct ends later this month. The Andhra Pradesh Urban Water Supply and Septage Management Improvement Project (APUWSSMIP) is being carried out with financial assistance from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB). 

Of Rs 761.86 sanctioned for its implementation in the two districts, the actual project cost is Rs 699 crore. The remaining Rs 62 crore is for operation and maintenance of the project for seven years after its completion, which is expected in the next two years. 

As 70 per cent of the project’s total cost will be borne by the AIIB and the remaining by the State government, there would not be any burden on the civic bodies. The Municipal Administration and Urban Development, on December 18 last year, had issued two government orders inviting tenders for the project. Tenders were finalised and works began in February. 

