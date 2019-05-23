Home States Andhra Pradesh

Sea phase of SIMBEX wargames concludes

Published: 23rd May 2019 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2019 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

VISAKHAPATNAM: Indian Navy Ships Kolkata and Shakti are carrying out naval manoeuvres with Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) ships Steadfast and Valiant in the South China Sea during the sea phase of the ongoing SIMBEX-19. 

During the exercise, RSN personnel embarked INS Kolkata and Indian Navy personnel have embarked on RSS Steadfast as sea riders. Various maritime combat drills such as advanced aerial tracking, coordinated targeting and tactical exercises and weapon firing on aerial and surface targets were part of the the three-day sea phase exercises held from May 19 to 22.

Over the years, SIMBEX has stood the test of time in demonstrating the nation’s commitment to enhance maritime cooperation between the two navies and bolster bonds of friendship between the two countries. The Indian Navy has deployed its finest assets for SIMBEX-19 with an objective to strengthen mutual trust and build greater synergy to address common maritime concerns among both navies.

SIMBEX wargames Republic of Singapore Navy Indian Navy

