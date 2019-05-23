Section 144 clamped in Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: For smooth conduct of counting of votes for the general elections on Thursday, Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), which prevents assembly of five persons at one place, was imposed in Guntur on Wednesday, district Collector K Sasidhar said. He added the move was as per the instructions of the Election Commission, and will remain in effect till 6 am of May 24.

Meanwhile, Guntur Rural SP SV Rajasekhara Babu said counting staff and agents would be thoroughly frisked before they were allowed to enter the counting centre established at Loyala Public School in Nallapadu. Mobile phones or any other gadget would not be allowed inside the centre.The SP appealed to the political parties to cooperate with the police and officials on Thursday, and not burst cracker or organise rallies.