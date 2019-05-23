TDP will come back: Party spokesperson Sadineni Yamini Sharma

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day before the counting of votes in General Elections, the ruling TDP on Wednesday exuded confidence that the party will come back to power in the State. TDP leaders asserted that they can show atleast 1,000 reasons to explain why the people give their mandate to the TDP. “Can the YSRC leaders tell a single reason for the people to support that party? they ask.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Speaking to media persons, TDP spokesperson Sadineni Yamini Sharma said that the welfare and development programmes implemented by the TDP government for the last five years will ensure a remarkable victory for the party. Alleging that the YSRC is conspiring to indulge in violence on the counting day and shift the blame onto the TDP, another spokesperson of TDP Divyavani appealed to the police to take precautionary measures.